Super Bowl-champion Giants return home

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 07:05 AM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The Super Bowl-champion New York Giants have returned home.

The team's charter plane touched down around 1:55 p.m. Monday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Several players saluted the crowd as they departed the aircraft, and some used cameras and video recorders to capture the moment and the scene. Coach Tom Coughlin also had a big smile as he waved to the crowd.

Once on the ground, the players, coaches and team officials were greeted by several hundred airport employees and a Port Authority bagpipe band. Crews also fired a water cannon to salute the team while the plane taxied to a hangar.

The players then took buses to the team's headquarters in East Rutherford, where thousands of fans lined the gates waiting to catch a glimpse of the champions.

The Giants captured the franchise's fourth Super Bowl championship on Sunday, with a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots.

New York now only trails Pittsburgh with six titles, and San Francisco and Dallas with five.

The Giants also became the first team to win the title after finishing the regular season 9-7. The team had an up-and-down year, but finished with wins over the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, securing the NFC East title, before winning four consecutive postseason games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday evening.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
news

2022 NFL International Player Pathway program: 13 athletes from nine countries selected

​Thirteen athletes from nine countries have been selected to compete for a spot in the 2022 International Player Pathway program, the NFL announced today.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW