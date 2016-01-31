Super Bowl 50 to showcase two opposing quarterback styles

There is little doubt that the Broncos, who forced Manning to take a pay cut last offseason, are preparing to move on without him, win or lose. Manning has deftly avoided discussing the topic during the season, but there has been a valedictory quality to the Broncos' most recent games since Manning was reinserted into the lineup in the regular-season finale. Manning says his role is different and that the defense has carried the Broncos to the Super Bowl. What the Broncos will want from him in this game is simple: Do not make turnovers -- he has not had one since he returned to the field during the regular-season finale -- make plays when needed (like the two perfectly placed touchdown passes against the Patriots), get the Broncos in good plays at the line of scrimmage (nobody is better at this, still) and let the running game and the defense do the rest. Although the Broncos would prefer that the offense not grind to a halt as it did when the Broncos managed just three second-half points against the Patriots.