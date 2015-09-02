Super Bowl 50 prediction: Green Bay Packers-Indianapolis Colts

Here's a simple truth: Rodgers makes everyone better. He's special. And he will maximize the player whose role just increased with the Nelson injury: Davante Adams. This summer on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," McCarthy told me that Adams, a second-year pro who oozes potential, was the team's offseason MVP. I think Adams will catch 80 balls this year. Meanwhile, Green Bay held its collective breath when Randall Cobb got hurt this past weekend, but it appears his shoulder injury is just a small bump in the road. Looks like he'll be ready to play -- and be Randall Cobb -- in Week 1. The offensive line has had some injuries in the preseason, but I still agree with McCarthy's statement to me that this is the best O-line he's had since he took over the Packers. And the 25-year-old bruiser in the backfield, Eddie Lacy, provides Rodgers with needed, excellent balance.