Super Bowl 50 marks landmark occasion for NFL's biggest stage

That was Super Bowl III, not the first, but perhaps the most significant and still among the most memorable. For Namath's victory guarantee. For the staggering upset he delivered for the upstart AFL and the New York Jets over the establishment's NFL and the Baltimore Colts. And for the fact that, thanks in large part to Namath's heroics and outsize personality, the Super Bowl would never be that small and intimate again. When Namath ran off the field of the Orange Bowl, with his index finger wagging in the air, he was racing toward an NFL future that even a man who wore fur coats could never have fantasized would grow as rich and compelling as it has.