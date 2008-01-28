Super analysts try to make a case for the Giants

Dan Reeves won 201 games in a 23-year NFL head coaching career, so he's certainly qualified to offer some advice to the Giants, whom he coached from 1993-96. "Pressure Brady and force him to release the ball early," he said. The Giants can't afford to give him any time, he said, because he has outstanding accuracy and can get rid of the ball so quickly. No matter what the defense does, Reeves stressed taking as much time off the clock as they possibly can -- not just by running the football and making first downs, but also by running down the play clock and snapping the ball with two seconds left instead of eight.