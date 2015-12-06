Super 16 Poll: Pac-12 champ Stanford moves into top five

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by long-time partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2015 season. Among the 38 pollsters in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll is NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.