Sunday Scramble: Pats can survive Gronkowski injury

But we're not sure the injury makes that big a difference in the scheme of things. The Patriots have more offensive depth than any team in football. They average 35.8 points-per-week, and Gronk's tag-team partner Aaron Hernandez might be back for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Jets. New England still has Brandon Lloyd, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, a strong running game and a passable quarterback. This team knows how to adjust to injuries.