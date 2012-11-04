Sunday Scramble: 2012 rookie class is unlike any other

Not to be outdone, Buccaneers running back Doug Martin rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns in Oakland, setting the Bucs' franchise record. He's the first player in NFL history with rushing touchdowns of at least 70, 65 and 45 yards in a single game. His total of 486 yards from scrimmage in a two-game stretch is the fifth-most in any two-game stretch since 1960. The only guys with more yards in a two-game stretch: Walter Payton (twice), Jim Brown and O.J. Simpson. That list says it all.