Sunday's injury and roster news: Giants sign center Jonotthan Harrison to $2 million futures deal

Center Jonotthan Harrison﻿'s football career will continue in New York.

The New York Giants have signed Harrison to a one-year, $2 million futures deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. It's a rare futures deal for over the minimum, Rapoport added. The team has since confirmed the signing.

Harrison spent three seasons with the Jets and was considered to be a potential starting center at one point. The 29-year-old was released by the Jets just ahead of the 2020 season and then spent the season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Harrison didn't see any snaps in the 2020 campaign.