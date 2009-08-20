'Sunday Night Football Extra' returns for 2009

To be streamed live at NFL.com and NBCSports.com
NEW YORK -- For the second straight season, the 17-game Sunday Night Football schedule will be available to fans on NBC Sports as well as streamed live on NBCSports.com and NFL.com, the NFL and NBC announced Thursday.
The live coverage on NBCSports.com and NFL.com will once again come from NBC Sports' broadcast of Sunday Night Football plus four additional camera angles and several new interactive features. Sunday Night Football Extra will employ a full HD-quality player using Microsoft Silverlight and Smooth Streaming that will help set new benchmarks for live streaming video cross-platform. The video player, the highest quality yet, will include full DVR and functionality allowing the user to pause and scroll back-and-forth -- even review plays in "slo-mo" -- all while watching live video.
Sunday Night Football Extra will include expert analysis, including fantasy tips as well as in-game chats answering questions and breaking down the big news of the day. Additionally Sunday Night Football Extra will employ social networking and interactive chat from NBC Sports talent as well as in-game studio updates from the NBC Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America teams.
Sunday Night Football Extra will debut with NFL Kickoff 2009 on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 PM ET (Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers). NBCSports.com and NFL.com will feature the broadcast from NBC's Sunday Night Football team: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Andrea Kremer (sideline reporter).