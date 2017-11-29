Sunday is not a revenge game for Darrelle Revis

Revis wiggled his way out of New York in 2013, eventually won a Super Bowl with the Patriots (of course), then re-signed with the Jets for star quarterback money in 2015. He proceeded to make almost every quarterback who played against him look like a star for the next two years. Almost immediately, it became clear the Jets' investment was a foolhardy one. They got burned, plain and simple, paying for a version of Revis that no longer existed.