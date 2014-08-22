Summer fling or real thing: Do you believe the hype?

Zac Stacy (Summer fling): Marcas thinks the Rams running back won't be able to produce the same way this season as he did during the 2013 campaign for several reasons. Quarterback Sam Bradford is once again lost for the season with a torn ACL. St. Louis relied very heavily on the run game last year due to a slew of injuries and a lot of Stacy's output was solely based on volume. Although with his current Round 4 ADP, he poses decent RB2 value. Just remember that the NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" type of league, and there are viable options behind Stacy if he stalls early on.