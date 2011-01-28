Suit: Pair threatened to sell Vikings WR Berrian's Blackberry

Published: Jan 28, 2011 at 08:44 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- A California couple who found Bernard Berrian's Blackberry last October allegedly threatened to sell its contents to the "highest bidder" unless the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver paid them $30,000.

Attorneys for Berrian outlined the allegations in a lawsuit unsealed Thursday in federal court in Minnesota.

The complaint says Berrian left his Blackberry at an ATM in Las Vegas in October. On Jan. 4, Ron Jones and his girlfriend, Clarice Lankford, allegedly demanded $30,000, saying if Berrian didn't pay, they'd sell the device to the highest bidder.

The lawsuit says they claimed to be negotiating with media outlets.

Jones said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press. Lankford didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The Star Tribune reports the Blackberry has been returned.

