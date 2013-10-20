Suisham drills FG to send Steelers past Ravens

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 02:28 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Shaun Suisham drilled a 42-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 19-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Suisham's fourth field goal of the day pushed the Steelers (2-4) to their second straight win.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 17 of 23 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He hit Antonio Brown for a pair of big gains on Pittsburgh's final drive, putting Suisham well within range to win it. Running back Le'Veon Bell ran for a season-high 93 yards on 19 carries.

Joe Flacco passed for 215 yards and a touchdown but couldn't stop the defending Super Bowl champions from losing for the third time in their last four games.

