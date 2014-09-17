Suh won't address Cam's 'Donkey Kong' apology

On Sunday, Cam Newton offered up what appeared to be a sincere apology for using the nickname "Donkey Kong" to describe Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh during a press conference.
For the record, Newton actually uttered the name "Donkey Kong Suh" five times last Wednesday during a pained media interaction in which he repeated the same prepared statement over and over. It was stupid.
Newton explained that "Donkey Kong" was a term of endearment the quarterback used when he played Madden with his brother. During his weekly media session on Wednesday, Suh was asked if he accepted Newton's apology.
Was Suh bothered by the comments?
"The game is over, moving on to Green Bay."
Have people called you by that nickname in the past?
"The game is over, moving on to Green Bay."
Thank goodness. With all the madness going down around the NFL right now, the last thing we needed was DONKEY KONG-GATE.
