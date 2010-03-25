Suh, McCoy among first eight prospects confirmed to attend draft

Sources have confirmed that the following players will be among those in New York when the 75th NFL draft begins Thursday, April 22 in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET:
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska
Gerald McCoy, DT, Oklahoma
Russell Okung, OT, Oklahoma State
Derrick Morgan, DE, Georgia Tech
Trent Williams, OT, Oklahoma
Dan Williams, DT, Tennessee
Eric Berry, S, Tennessee
Jared Odrick, DT, Penn State
The NFL also has already extended and will extend invitations to other players as part of the celebration of the league's 75th draft. The list of players still mulling their options includes quarterbacks Sam Bradford, Jimmy Clausen, Colt McCoy and Tim Tebow.
Tebow, the most intriguing player in this draft, is still considering a trip to Manhattan, according to his agent, Jimmy Sexton. The league is allowing for greater flexibility than ever before, with players not bound to the green room at certain times and able to return to their hotels and have privacy. The league realizes some players are borderline picks from one round to another, so it will work with them to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.
The players will arrive in New York on Tuesday night of draft week and do charity and sponsor events, including clinics for children and a visit to a children's hospital, before Thursday.
The NFL expects to host more players than ever before on-site in New York on each of the first two days of the draft. The league will finalize its list of prospects who will be in attendance in the weeks ahead.
During draft weekend, the NFL also will unveil the top 10 most valuable draft picks of all-time, as selected by the fans -- voting is being conducted now on NFL.com. In addition, several members of the upcoming Hall of Fame class will be in attendance during draft festivities.