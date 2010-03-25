Suh, McCoy among first eight prospects confirmed to attend draft

Published: Mar 25, 2010 at 04:08 AM

Sources have confirmed that the following players will be among those in New York when the 75th NFL draft begins Thursday, April 22 in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET:

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska
Gerald McCoy, DT, Oklahoma
Russell Okung, OT, Oklahoma State
Derrick Morgan, DE, Georgia Tech
Trent Williams, OT, Oklahoma
Dan Williams, DT, Tennessee
Eric Berry, S, Tennessee
Jared Odrick, DT, Penn State

The NFL also has already extended and will extend invitations to other players as part of the celebration of the league's 75th draft. The list of players still mulling their options includes quarterbacks Sam Bradford, Jimmy Clausen, Colt McCoy and Tim Tebow.

Tebow, the most intriguing player in this draft, is still considering a trip to Manhattan, according to his agent, Jimmy Sexton. The league is allowing for greater flexibility than ever before, with players not bound to the green room at certain times and able to return to their hotels and have privacy. The league realizes some players are borderline picks from one round to another, so it will work with them to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.

The players will arrive in New York on Tuesday night of draft week and do charity and sponsor events, including clinics for children and a visit to a children's hospital, before Thursday.

The NFL expects to host more players than ever before on-site in New York on each of the first two days of the draft. The league will finalize its list of prospects who will be in attendance in the weeks ahead.

During draft weekend, the NFL also will unveil the top 10 most valuable draft picks of all-time, as selected by the fans -- voting is being conducted now on NFL.com. In addition, several members of the upcoming Hall of Fame class will be in attendance during draft festivities.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: I never really deemed Jared Goff a bridge QB

General manager Brad Holmes reflected on the Lions 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff and said he thinks Goff "has proven (to) everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us."

news

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season. Which player earns the No. 1 spot?

news

Chargers' Rashawn Slater (biceps) designated to return, WR Mike Williams (back) day to day

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) has been designated to return, wide receiver Mike Williams (back) is considered day to day and pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) will return to the injury report this week, per head coach Brandon Staley.

news

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE