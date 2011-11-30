Suh-less Lions get test in explosive Saints

Why to watch
Can the Lions make do without Ndamukong Suh as they face an elite offense? Detroit needs to stay in the thick of the wild-card hunt. The Saints are looking for a division title. There is potential for a lot of points to be scored here, and quickly.

Inside story
Lions coach Jim Schwartz spent a good part of his career in Tennessee as part of New Orleans defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' staff there. Schwartz replaced Williams when Williams became coach of the Bills. They know each other inside-out. There should be plenty of inside information going around both team facilities.

