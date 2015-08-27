Suh: Dolphins' D has more talent than last year's Lions

"One of the reasons I came here, is this team, and especially this defense, has great, great talent," Suh said. "It's a matter of us putting it together. We don't play on paper. We don't get to go against Atlanta (Saturday) or Washington Redskins that first game and say, 'Hey, this is our paper, this is our talent, here's your talent. We win because on paper we look a little bit better than you."