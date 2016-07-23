Suggs, Perriman among Ravens placed on PUP list

The injuries that plagued the Ravens' disappointing 2015 campaign will carry over into this year's training camp.
Baltimore placed six players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the team announced Saturday. The players include outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil, wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Breshad Perriman, running back Trent Richardson and cornerback Jumal Rolle.
There are no shockers here. Suggs and Smith are still rehabbing their respective Achilles injuries; Dumervil is recovering from an offseason foot procedure; Richardson is trying to get back into game shape after being limited in offseason practices with a bum hamstring; and Rolle will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.
The player everyone will be watching come training camp is Perriman, the Ravens' first-round draft pick in 2015 who missed his entire rookie season with a right knee injury and proceeded to partially tear his left ACL in offseason workouts.
Proving to be a fragile investment, Perriman is taking no chances in his rehab. Perriman avoided surgery thanks to a stem cell injection from noted orthopedist James Andrews, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported in June. Rapoport added Perriman will be "fine" for the season.
The expectation is for Suggs, Smith, Dumervil and Perriman to return during training camp, while Richardson's future is uncertain.
Having wallowed in the wilderness of free agency, the running back needs to prove that he is not only healthy, but also capable of performing at a level worthy of an NFL roster spot. Easier said than done for the former third overall pick, who said earlier this offseason that he wants to end his career in the Hall of Fame.
One piece of good news for the Ravens: quarterback Joe Flacco is not mentioned on the list. Baltimore's starting gunslinger missed six games last season with a torn ACL and MCL, but he should be good to go when training camp begins, as expected.