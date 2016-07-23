Around the NFL

Suggs, Perriman among Ravens placed on PUP list

Published: Jul 23, 2016 at 08:40 AM

The injuries that plagued the Ravens' disappointing 2015 campaign will carry over into this year's training camp.

Baltimore placed six players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the team announced Saturday. The players include outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil, wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Breshad Perriman, running back Trent Richardson and cornerback Jumal Rolle.

There are no shockers here. Suggs and Smith are still rehabbing their respective Achilles injuries; Dumervil is recovering from an offseason foot procedure; Richardson is trying to get back into game shape after being limited in offseason practices with a bum hamstring; and Rolle will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.

The player everyone will be watching come training camp is Perriman, the Ravens' first-round draft pick in 2015 who missed his entire rookie season with a right knee injury and proceeded to partially tear his left ACL in offseason workouts.

Proving to be a fragile investment, Perriman is taking no chances in his rehab. Perriman avoided surgery thanks to a stem cell injection from noted orthopedist James Andrews, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported in June. Rapoport added Perriman will be "fine" for the season.

The expectation is for Suggs, Smith, Dumervil and Perriman to return during training camp, while Richardson's future is uncertain.

Having wallowed in the wilderness of free agency, the running back needs to prove that he is not only healthy, but also capable of performing at a level worthy of an NFL roster spot. Easier said than done for the former third overall pick, who said earlier this offseason that he wants to end his career in the Hall of Fame.

One piece of good news for the Ravens: quarterback Joe Flacco is not mentioned on the list. Baltimore's starting gunslinger missed six games last season with a torn ACL and MCL, but he should be good to go when training camp begins, as expected.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

Dan Campbell is back at it with another resounding speech, Jamaal Williams is chirping away in a joint practice and the Lions might just pull out a preseason win. NFL.com's Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, meaning he won't be available to play until Week 5.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the Los Angeles Chargers' prized offseason acquisitions, will miss 2-4 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.

news

Browns' Myles Garrett on facing Baker Mayfield in Week 1: 'There's no rivalry there'

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett says there is no rivalry with his former Browns teammate Baker Mayfield following a trade to Carolina. The Browns face the Panthers to kick off the 2022 season.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

news

Mike Gesicki on playing additional snaps with Dolphins backups: 'I need all the reps I can get'

When the Dolphins backups entered in the second quarter against Las Vegas, Mike Gesicki remained in the game. The tight end noted that he wanted to get more reps as he is essentially learning a new position in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on tough love for QB Desmond Ridder: 'We're not waiting on him as a rookie'

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has impressed through two preseason games, displaying good accuracy and mobility, but coach Arthur Smith isn't letting the small stuff slide.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates returned to the team's facility and is set to sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Bates had skipped the offseason program after failing to agree to a long-term deal.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE