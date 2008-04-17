Sudden impact: Linebackers pay immediate dividends in the NFL

Consider that, in the past eight seasons, only one non-linebacker has been named Defensive Rookie of the Year: end Julius Peppers, Carolina's first-round pick in 2002. San Francisco middle linebacker Patrick Willis, another first-rounder, is the latest to win the honor, which he captured by demonstrating from the very start of last season his sideline-to-sideline playmaking prowess. In the 49ers' season-opening victory over Arizona, Willis had a team-high 11 tackles. He also forced Edgerrin James to fumble and his hit on Matt Leinart on a third-down blitz forced an incompletion.