Successful teams turn the red zone into the go zone

This season, the Saints and Ravens have scored the most red-zone touchdowns with 11, as both teams have successfully mixed scores between the run and pass. Meanwhile, the Bills, Chiefs, Rams and Texans have yet to score a rushing touchdown while in the red zone. The Raiders are the only team in the league without a passing touchdown in the red zone, which seems to indicate that quarterback decision-making should be added to the criteria for good red-zone production. The Patriots have been to the red zone 18 times and came away with points on each occasion, but had to settle for a field goal 11 times. That trend could come back to haunt the Patriots if they can't figure out how to finish drives with touchdowns.