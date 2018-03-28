Su'a Cravens traded to Denver Broncos by Redskins

Washington receives Denver's 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 109 overall), two fifth-round picks (Nos. 142 and 163) and a 2020 conditional pick. Along with Cravens, Denver hauls a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 113 overall) and fifth-round pick (No. 149).
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported during the NFL Scouting Combine that Denver was in talks to acquire the 22-year-old safety.
Weeks later a swap is completed.
Cravens sat out the entire 2017 season on the reserve/left squad list after contemplating retirement amid concussion concerns. Cravens was reinstated in February.
The 2016 second-round pick played well in his rookie season in a hybrid safety/linebacker role, compiling 34 tackles, one sack, five passes defended and an interception. The USC linebacker employs athleticism and versatility that are a commodity in today's NFL.
Cravens' history of concussions put his future in murky territory. If he bounces back, Denver gains a talented, versatile player as Vance Joseph attempts to remake his defense in 2018.