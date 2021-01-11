Stunning first quarter lifts Browns over Steelers for first playoff win since 1994 season

1) Rejoice Cleveland, another drought hath ended. For the first time since 1994, the Browns have a playoff victory to celebrate and it came at the downfall of the archrival Steelers -- in amazing fashion. Buoyed by a first quarter that was a barrage of good fortune for the Browns and an endless nightmare for the Steelers, Cleveland jumped out to a historically magnificent 28-0 lead. Of course, the game didn't end there. That would've been too easy. No, the Steelers flirted with a comeback and the Browns flirted with disaster. But in the end, Pittsburgh never drew closer than 12 points after the opening surge. It was a win made possible by a resounding first quarter that began when a bad snap over ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s head found its way into the end zone and the Browns' ﻿Karl Joseph﻿ found his way atop it for a touchdown and a most absurd start. It was the first play from scrimmage. Did the winds of change and fate blow in all the way from Lake Erie, causing this cosmic turn of franchise lore? Upon the next Steelers drive, an ﻿M.J. Stewart﻿ interception was had and a mere three plays later, ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ rumbled past would-be Pittsburgh tacklers for six. Thereafter came a Steelers punt and then the second of an eventual four Roethlisberger interceptions, with ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ scoring after each to build 28 points that were the most by any team in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 NFL merger, per NFL Research. Nobody gave the Browns much of a chance with head coach Kevin Stefanski unable to lead the team due to COVID-19 and Mike Priefer acting as interim coach. But the Browns shrugged that all off. It wasn't just the first quarter, of course. It was stellar performances by ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, Hunt, Landry and others, who believed they could change their franchise's path, when few others did. As history -- and fate -- would have it, Cleveland's last two postseason losses came to Pittsburgh, but the 2020 Browns have altered franchise lore and defeated the Steelers in consecutive weeks; the first bestowed upon them their first playoff berth since 2002 and the second has them moving forward. The Divisional Round and the mighty Chiefs are up ahead -- and the Steelers and years of heartbreak are behind.