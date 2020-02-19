Around the NFL

Stump Mitchell: Browns RBs have 'unfinished business'

Published: Feb 19, 2020 at 12:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When Kevin Stefanski took over as the Cleveland Browns new coach, he didn't completely jettison the entire staff. Several key incumbents remain, including running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

The Browns running backs room is currently led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and includes D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard. The Chubb-Hunt duo gives Cleveland dynamic dual-threat options few rosters can match. Mitchell, the run game coordinator as well as RBs coach, said the group remains "special" despite the Browns' overall disappointing season in 2019.

"The most important thing was the type of talent we have here, knowing what we're capable of doing even though we didn't get it done last year," Mitchell said, via the team's official website. "(Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer) kind of said it best. It's unfinished business. There's things we should have accomplished but we didn't totally get it done.

"Having the opportunity to come back with the running backs -- Nick, Kareem, Dontrell and D'Ernest -- there's definitely going to be a satisfying feeling. Now we've just got to learn a new system and go out and get it done."

Chubb was the best Browns player for the balance of last season, galloping for 1,494 rushing yards with eight touchdowns on 298 totes, and added 36 receptions for 278 yards and three more scores. Chubb netted the fourth-most rushing yards in franchise history, behind only Hall of Famer Jim Brown. The 24-year-old was in line to be the NFL's leading rusher before Derrick Henry blasted past him in Week 17. That honor could be part of the unfinished business Mitchell referred to.

Hunt -- who is dealing with a latest off-field issue, but the organization has not indicated they're planning to part ways -- brings pass-catching acumen along with the ability to run inside or get to the edge that provides the Browns as good a one-two punch as there is in the league.

Mitchell believes getting a second year to coach the group will be beneficial for the Browns.

"The greatest effect it could have on those guys, and they already do it, is to push them," Mitchell said. "They don't mind working hard, so that's not a big deal. To hear the same voice, there's something to it. Those guys know what I'm about and I know what they're about. They're about achieving the most they possibly can and that's all you're looking to help them do."

Browns fans often became frustrated last season when former coach Freddie Kitchens would get away from Chubb and the run game for stretches. Stefanski's job will be ensuring his best players continue to touch the ball in key spots.

While the offseason might focus on Baker Mayfield and the passing attack bouncing back from a disappointing year, the Browns' run game under Stefanski will be interesting to track as we head toward the 2020 season. He earned success in Minnesota last season with Dalvin Cook, but Gary Kubiak's scheme received most of the credit. What sort of rushing attack Cleveland employs this season and how it meshes with the talent in Chubb and Hunt will be key if the Browns are to finally turn the corner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW