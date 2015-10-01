Stuff your Week 4 daily fantasy lineups with Raiders

It's been a little frustrating for Jordan Matthews this season. Most of his production in the first two weeks came when the team was trailing or in garbage time, and he followed that up with an 8.2 yards per catch outing in Week 3. In order to reach maximum fantasy football value, slot receivers have to be placed in a highly-functional offenses or attached to great quarterbacks. The Eagles offense and Sam Bradford do not qualify as either right now. For that reason, Matthews will be much more volatile on a week-to-week basis than his redraft ADP would indicate. He does have a good matchup this week, however. Washington ranks 13th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers per quarterback pass attempt. They just placed their top slot cornerback, Justin Rogers, on injured reserve and will need to elevate an even more limited player to take his place. With the tenuous nature of the Eagles' offense, I can't recommend going full throttle with Matthews, but there's good reasons he bounces back in this contest.