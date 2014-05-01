Study shows over-the-counter mouth guards don't protect as well

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Digital Journal published a peer-reviewed study that showed custom-made mouthguards outperformed store-bought models in reducing the risk of concussions.
- Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl talked to a New Jersey high school about concussion awareness, News 12 New Jersey reported.
- KMBC-TV in Kansas City looked at an emerging concussion test at the University of Kansas Hospital's concussion management center using a blood test.
- Phys.org published work by a group of University of Arkansas researchers who are working on wireless helmet sensors.
- The North Carolina High School Athletic Association passed a rule that any coach who coaches a game without taking a concussion awareness course faces a $500 fine, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor