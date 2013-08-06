Study: Major youth sports-related injuries topped 1.3 million in 2012

Published: Aug 06, 2013 at 12:24 PM

Safe Kids Worldwide, a global group dedicated to preventing injuries to children, recently released a study showing that more than 1.35 millions kids suffered sports-related injuries that sent them to the emergency room in 2012. Among that number, more that 450,000 suffered strains and sprains while more than 160,000 were diagnosed with concussions.

The study looked at the impact of knee injuries on young athletes as well as the potential dangers of being overworked. In addition, Safe Kids Worldwide delved into public policy and how it can be used to create safer playing environments for youth sports across the country.

For more information on the Safe Kids Worldwide study, click here (PDF).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

