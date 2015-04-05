Study: Jim Caldwell was a fourth-down risk-taker in '14

The Aggressiveness Index was founded in 2006, as a way to -- according to Football Outsiders -- "rank coaches based on their tendencies on fourth downs in a manner that was easy to understand but accounted for the different rates at which the average coach will choose to 'go for it' in different situations." The index excludes obvious catch-up situations in the third and fourth quarter to give a more accurate representation of a coach's gunslinger mentality.