Around the NFL

Study: Jim Caldwell was a fourth-down risk-taker in '14

Published: Apr 05, 2015 at 05:21 AM

Jim Caldwell has never been viewed as the most daring of NFL sideline men, but a new study tells us perhaps it's time to take a different look at the Detroit Lions coach.

Football Outsiders issued its annual Aggressiveness Index last week, and Caldwell kept his offense on the field more often on fourth down than any coach in the NFL. The Lions went for it 14 times in 107 qualifying fourth-down situations. That's 13.1 percent of the time, tops among NFL coaches.

Erstwhile Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman was second behind Caldwell, going for it on 12.8 percent of opportunities.

While Caldwell and Trestman showed plenty of onions in 2014, the title of the NFL's most aggressive coach goes to Sean Peyton.

The Aggressiveness Index was founded in 2006, as a way to -- according to Football Outsiders -- "rank coaches based on their tendencies on fourth downs in a manner that was easy to understand but accounted for the different rates at which the average coach will choose to 'go for it' in different situations." The index excludes obvious catch-up situations in the third and fourth quarter to give a more accurate representation of a coach's gunslinger mentality.

We suggest you read the full article, which lays out specific examples of how Payton, Caldwell and Trestman got aggressive in 2014.

And who was the least aggressive coach last season? That would be former Falcons coach Mike Smith, who finished well behind Jeff Fisher at the bottom of the list. This might be the least surprising thing you'll read all day.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast plays its newest game, 'What's your Fancy?' and debates if you'd trade Aaron Rodgers for Andrew Luck. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 28 modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

news

Matt Rhule reflects on tenure with Panthers: 'It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud I never lost the locker room'

Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reflects on his short-lived tenure in Carolina and how Steve Wilks has handled his duties in the interim.

news

Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson recounts Minnesota's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but is not looking past Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game versus the Patriots.

news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'

After getting blown on national TV against the 49ers, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to move on to the next game.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' win in Mexico City: 'One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of'

The San Francisco 49ers were designated the road team for Monday night's 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, but Estadio Azteca teemed with Niners fans who buzzed from start to finish during the blowout.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo throws four touchdowns in 49ers' blowout win: 'Today was probably our best full game we put together'

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed four touchdown passes as the Niners drubbed the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Monday night in Mexico City.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Jimmy Garoppolo had four touchdowns to key the 49ers' lopsided win over the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with left shoulder dislocation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder dislocation that he suffered during a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh not committed to QB Zach Wilson as Week 12 starter: 'Not until I'm done evaluating everything'

Following a woeful loss where the Jets scored a season-low three points, coach Robert Saleh would not commit to QB Zach Wilson being the starter in Week 12 until he evaluates the tape.

news

Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE