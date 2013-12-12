Study: Head injuries without concussions still cause issues

Medical Daily reported on an Indiana University study released Wednesday that said head injuries without a concussion can still result in learning and memory complications.
The Los Angeles Times delved deeper into the stats of the study, but said the research left as many questions as answers.
The study, which was published in the medical journal Neurology, was helped by Dartmouth researchers, who also said that lower test scores might be linked to non-concussion head impacts in contact sports, according to Science 2.0.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor