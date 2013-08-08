Study: Ex-NFL players not more susceptible to CTE

Published: Aug 08, 2013 at 11:55 AM

An article in the Chicago Tribune spotlighted a new study that cast doubt on the idea that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease uniquely affecting football players.

Christopher Randolph, a neurology professor at the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, led research that showed former NFL players suffer from the same cognitive issues as older people who never played the game. However, Randolph conceded that while CTE might not be exclusive to men who played football, ex-NFL players did appear to be more susceptible to other neurological issues.

