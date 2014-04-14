Study: Div. III athletes more likely to report concussions than Div. I

Published: Apr 14, 2014 at 08:44 AM

Can non-scholarship football make you smarter about taking care of your head?

A study by three Centre College students found that NCAA Division III athletes are more likely to report concussions to coaches and trainers than Division I players, according to the Kentucky Forward -- and that includes football players. The research was led by Columbia, S.C., senior Gordon Duren, who also competes as a varsity swimmer.

The biggest difference between Division I and Division III players is that the NCAA prohibits athletic scholarships at the lower division schools.

The findings rolled out this month were titled "Put Me in Coach!: Differences in Undergraduate Students' Knowledge about Concussions and Return-to-Play Guidelines," at Centre's RICE symposium.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

