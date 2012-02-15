Study contends Eagles' corners struggled to tackle in 2011

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 11:16 AM

A new study by ProFootballFocus.com contends members of the Philadelphia Eagles' high-profile secondary struggled to make tackles during the 2011 season.

Last summer, the Eagles acquired cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals and signed former Oakland RaidersPro Bowl corner Nnamdi Asomugha, adding the pair to a secondary that already included four-time Pro Bowler Asante Samuel.

Asomugha missed 12 of his 52 tackle attempts in 2011, a percentage that ranked him 100th out of 101 cornerbacks, according to the study, which examined the best and worst tackling cornerbacks last season. Asomugha missed a tackle every 4.3 attempts. Only Redskins cornerback Kevin Barnes (3.9) fared worse.

Rogers-Cromartie also struggled, ranking 98th on the list. He had seven misses in 32 attempts, missing a tackle every 4.6 attempts. Samuel was also ranked near the bottom, ranking 91st with a 5.3 tackle efficiency.

Dimitri Patterson -- who left the Eagles to sign with the Cleveland Browns after the 2010 season -- ranked as the fourth best tackler on this list. Patterson played two years in Philadelphia, starting nine games in 2010.

