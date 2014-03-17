Study: 69 percent of prep athletes with concussions keep playing

Reuters reported on a study by Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center at the University of Washington that said more than half of high school athletes with concussions surveyed said they played despite the head injuries.
The study also said it found many coaches were not aware of the concussion.
The study, which included 778 athletes, found 10 percent of football players and 11 percent of soccer players sustained a concussion during one academic year. The research said 69 percent of those with concussions said they played with the symptoms. Also, coaches were not aware of 40 percent of those concussions.
The study said more has to be done to get high school athletes off the field if a concussion is suspected.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor