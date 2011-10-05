Struggling playoff teams from 2010 meet in Indy

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 10:05 AM

Why to watch
If you really, truly care about which teams gets listed dead last in those zany power rankings everyone and their mom seem to do each week, well, this might be your favorite game of the week. Oh, and it could be a crucial tiebreaker in the sweepstakes for the No. 1 overall draft pick as well.

Inside story
Watching Chiefs coach Todd Haley jaw at Matt Cassel on the sidelines just might be more entertaining and provide more offensive attack than four quarters of this football game. Play "Guess who will break them up this week?" The Chiefs could have Jonathan Baldwin vs. Thomas Jones, the regular-season rematch, on the undercard.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

