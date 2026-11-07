Struggling players at midseason: Is Justin Herbert broken beyond repair? Can DK Metcalf get right?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he diagnoses the problems afflicting some notable names.
Two months into the 2026 NFL regular season, several prominent players are struggling. While everyone endures occasional slumps, the best can get out of a tailspin with more work and some schematic tweaking.
Today, I'm spotlighting 10 disappointing players -- five on offense, five on defense -- and assessing whether each can turn things around before season's end.
What's the problem?
The fourth-fastest quarterback to reach 25,000 passing yards has gone from borderline elite to stunningly inept in the transition to Mike McDaniel's offense. While the schematics don't appear to mesh with Herbert's talents, the Chargers' lackluster supporting cast leaves the two-time Pro Bowler with no room for error. Herbert gets battered and bruised on a weekly basis, and the constant harassment has negatively impacted his accuracy and judgment. Moreover, the pressure has eroded Herbert's confidence and left him scrambling for answers on each dropback.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
It is unlikely Herbert can turn things around for the NFL's only winless team in an offense that is not suited to his skills. Despite the Chargers' efforts to tweak the scheme to maximize the seventh-year pro's game, the offensive line has been unable to keep defenders off the quarterback, yielding a 42.9% pressure rate (third-worst in the league). This leads to more questionable decisions from a signal-caller with a history of turning the ball over under fire. In addition to throwing a league-high 10 interceptions thus far, Herbert currently owns the third-worst passer rating by any qualified QB in a season since 2020 at 69.3. I just don't see how this suddenly gets better in the coming months.
What's the problem?
Well, the biggest problem at the moment is a hamstring issue that has knocked Murray out of Monday night's marquee matchup with the Bills, putting Carson Wentz in the starting lineup. But even before this issue cropped up, the 29-year-old wasn't meeting expectations with his second NFL team. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cardinals was supposed to energize the Vikings' offense as a dual-threat playmaker with exceptional arm talent and athleticism. That just hasn't come to fruition, with Murray having a difficult time fitting into Kevin O'Connell's scheme. The Vikings have run an under-center, play-action-based offense with a host of in-breaking routes between the hashes, but that doesn't mesh with the 5-foot-10, 207-pounder's skills as a shotgun specialist. Although KOC and Murray are trying to meet in the middle to make it work, Minnesota's over-reliance on screens and out-breaking routes has allowed opponents to neutralize Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with cloud coverages that take away the sideline and force more throws down the middle.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
While Wentz is taking the reins for the time being, Murray is the Vikings' best option. When the former Heisman Trophy winner returns to the lineup, KOC must build game plans that help the dynamic athlete succeed as a playmaker. Working the middle of the field is a must; Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold both did so to outstanding effect under O'Connell. Additionally, Minnesota must get the under-center offense up and running to enhance the play-action passing element. While the onus is on Murray to adapt and adjust in a prove-it year, the Vikings' offensive staff has the freedom to experiment with different approaches, with a "shut 'em down" defense that can keep the team in any game, with or without offensive support. At 6-1 heading into Monday night's game against Buffalo, Minnesota has the record of a legit title contender, but the Vikes need more production from the game's most important position. I think Murray can supply that with a clean bill of health and more time working with O'Connell.
What's the problem?
The Steelers haven't gotten enough production out of their WR1 to jump-start an offense with a four-time MVP at the helm. Metcalf has suffered from drops and struggled to get separation, as opponents are challenging him to win against bump-and-run coverage at the line of scrimmage. Metcalf's lack of consistency has derailed Pittsburgh's passing game and forced head coach Mike McCarthy to pivot to a ground-and-pound approach, with Jaylen Warren as the centerpiece. Although the Steelers have surged to the top of the AFC North with the old-school game plan, this offense can't roll through a gauntlet of title contenders in a potential postseason run without a potent aerial attack.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
In the 2025 offseason, Pittsburgh traded a second-round pick for Metcalf, and then immediately handed the receiver a $132 million extension. The 6-4, 235-pounder was supposed to add a big-play element to an offense that lacked juice, but he posted a career-low 850 receiving yards in 2025 and has been even less effective in '26. While his shaky hands are unlikely to improve, Metcalf is a high-volume playmaker who can atone for his mistakes with explosive gains on the perimeter. The Steelers can unlock his full potential by continuing to target Metcalf on verticals that let him use his superior size, strength and speed to whip defenders on the outside. Although McCarthy will have to live through some ugly drops, the chunk plays will eventually outweigh the miscues in an offense that takes a few more deep shots despite Aaron Rodgers' waning arm strength. With clever scheming and a persistent approach, the Steelers can get their WR1 back on track by season's end.
What's the problem?
As the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Warren was expected to be a game changer for a franchise that covets playmaking tight ends. After showing promise as a rookie with 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 76 catches, Warren has been an afterthought in a Colts offense that struggles to produce first downs and touchdowns. The 6-6, 256-pounder is only averaging 6.8 yards per catch in 2026, with his 34 receptions going for just 231 yards. Although he has a pair of touchdowns, Warren's limited impact has contributed to Indianapolis' lackluster offensive performance.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
With the 2-6 Colts acting as sellers before the trade deadline, it's not hard to see where this season is going. And this likely means the offensive production will not improve until a new coach takes over or Shane Steichen hits the reset button in 2027. Daniel Jones' disappointing play after last December's Achilles tear will continue to bog down an offense that could be without Jonathan Taylor following the trade deadline, leading to fewer opportunities for Warren to torch opponents down the seams. Although the second-year pro might pad his stats with checkdowns for a team that is perpetually behind the chains, the lack of impact production will make his 2026 season a wasted one when evaluators review it in the offseason.
What's the problem?
Andy Reid has held out hope on the former second-round pick's development since he entered the league in 2024, but the BYU product just hasn't delivered on the promise that captivated the head coach with shared college roots. After struggling in his rookie season at left tackle, Suamataia moved inside to guard and played decently in 2025. But the 6-4, 326-pounder has struggled mightily in 2026, leading Reid to bench him for last Sunday's loss to the Broncos despite the entire offensive line floundering this season. Suamataia's poor play has been an eyesore for O-line enthusiasts studying the film.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
Suamataia always has a chance to improve in practice and perform better when he gets another opportunity to crack the starting lineup. However, the third-year pro's résumé and reel suggest his struggles will continue because his talent hasn't meshed with the Chiefs' prescribed techniques. On the plus side, he's still just 23 years old. Perhaps he can become a serviceable starter in time who holds his own when protected by a strong supporting cast. But the 2026 Chiefs' O-line woes are so severe that it is hard to envision the third-year pro returning to prominence this season.
What's the problem?
The former Pro Bowler was acquired in March to invigorate a pass rush meshing a handful of experienced disruptors with young, energetic playmakers with "take over the game" potential. The unit has depressingly underperformed under first-year DC Christian Parker, with Gary's lack of discipline and physicality showing up repeatedly in pivotal moments. A former No. 12 overall pick of the Packers, Gary has recorded one sack and eight quarterback hits through eight games, ranking near the bottom of the charts as a run defender, per PFF. The veteran's inconsistency has led to more playing time for rookie Malachi Lawrence and others, as the Cowboys look to jump-start a woeful defense that is derailing the team's playoff chances.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
With Mike Pettine coming aboard to help Parker fix the defense, Gary could find a role that better suits his skills. Although he has never put up big sack numbers, he can press the pocket and disrupt the quarterback's rhythm with his active hands and persistent pressure. With Dallas' explosive offense creating plenty of pass-rush chances, Gary and Co. can turn things around with more effort and better execution.
What's the problem?
The former first-team All-Pro burst onto the scene with a spectacular 2023 campaign, leading the league in interceptions with nine, including a mind-bending five pick-sixes. The ballhawking corner displayed exceptional instincts, awareness and ball skills, snatching tipped and overthrown balls in a vision-and-break scheme. Unfortunately, a series of injuries to his feet have robbed Bland of some of his speed, quickness and agility, leading to a loss of confidence. The 6-2, 202-pounder has struggled since Dan Quinn departed following the '23 campaign. Whether it is the scheme or his skills, the veteran hasn't been the same since earning accolades and honors a few years back.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
Christian Parker's scheme is a better fit for Bland, but the transition has been slow for the fifth-year pro. He has been close to making plays on the ball but hasn't produced the interceptions and breakups that earned him a $92 million extension. Perhaps the picks will come if/when the pass rush reappears, but Bland's footwork and agility aren't quite what they were in his heyday. While his production might come back in spurts, it is unlikely Bland will re-emerge as the sticky cover corner who once took the league by storm.
What's the problem?
During his first four pro seasons with the Saints, Taylor did his best work as a nickel corner. But after signing him to a three-year, $58 million deal this past March, Tennessee played Taylor extensively on the outside during the first five games of the season. He struggled in this role, eventually landing on the inactive list in Week 6 before returning to the slot. Although Taylor's play has improved since moving back inside, the Titans might be forced to reconsider their significant investment, based on the compensation-to-positional-value ratio.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
With Robert Saleh making the tough decision to return Taylor to his natural position despite his hefty salary, he has put the veteran on a path that should help him rediscover his playmaking superpowers. As a 6-foot, 199-pound speedster (SEE: 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine) with natural pass-rush skills, Taylor can create chaos from the nickel spot. He has a knack for turning the corner on blitzes and also displays the short-area quickness and burst to shadow shifty slot receivers inside the numbers. While the Titans must acknowledge their misevaluation with the position switch, the move helps Taylor regain his swagger and improves a defense that struggled early this season.
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What's the problem?
A first-team All-Pro selection in 2025, DeJean has struggled in his transition from nickel to safety this season. The Eagles have used the third-year pro as a starting safety in their base defense to leverage his athleticism, range and ball skills in the deep half. While DeJean has continued to make plays in coverage, particularly in the slot, he has struggled with his tackling in the hole from the safety spot. With a missed-tackle percentage of 21.3%, per Next Gen Stats, DeJean's struggles with angles and wrapping up have contributed to the Eagles' surprising defensive woes.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
DeJean is too talented to let his slump drag on through the end of the season. The athletic defender will eventually adjust to the different angles and figure out the contact balance needed to knock running backs off their pins in the hole. Whether he spends more time on the practice field hitting the tackling dummy or taking the "banana" route (an inside-out angle to the ball-carrier), DeJean will find a way to reduce his missed tackles with more experience and better technique. Given how quickly he became an NFL star as a slot defender, it is too soon to write off the 23-year-old as a failed safety.
What's the problem?
The Saints' defensive captain hasn't played to the standard expected of a veteran leader who serves as the traffic cop and designated playmaker in the defensive backfield. Reid's coverage woes, shoddy tackling and inconsistent effort have drawn the ire of fans, but they should also irk New Orleans' coaches, who want him to set the tone for a defense expected to create chaos for opponents with its physicality and energy. The two-time Super Bowl champion has surrendered too many easy completions without making enough plays on the ball, and his missed-tackle rate (17.8%, per NGS) is inexcusable for a high-end playmaker counted on as the last line of defense. With the Saints failing to get stops in pivotal moments, the spotlight is on the 29-year-old defender's contributions to the unit's struggles.
Will he bounce back in 2026?
As a ninth-year pro struggling with tackling and coverage, it is fair to wonder if Reid's game has fallen off a cliff as he nears age 30. While plenty of thirtysomethings play well in the league, losing speed and athleticism can really hurt one's ability to excel at the fundamentals. With a lowlight reel littered with bad angles and missed tackles, Reid is unlikely to turn things around without a role change that masks growing athletic deficiencies.