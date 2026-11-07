Struggling players at midseason: Is Justin Herbert broken beyond repair? Can DK Metcalf get right?

What's the problem?

Well, the biggest problem at the moment is a hamstring issue that has knocked Murray out of Monday night's marquee matchup with the Bills, putting Carson Wentz in the starting lineup. But even before this issue cropped up, the 29-year-old wasn't meeting expectations with his second NFL team. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cardinals was supposed to energize the Vikings' offense as a dual-threat playmaker with exceptional arm talent and athleticism. That just hasn't come to fruition, with Murray having a difficult time fitting into Kevin O'Connell's scheme. The Vikings have run an under-center, play-action-based offense with a host of in-breaking routes between the hashes, but that doesn't mesh with the 5-foot-10, 207-pounder's skills as a shotgun specialist. Although KOC and Murray are trying to meet in the middle to make it work, Minnesota's over-reliance on screens and out-breaking routes has allowed opponents to neutralize Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with cloud coverages that take away the sideline and force more throws down the middle.

Will he bounce back in 2026?

While Wentz is taking the reins for the time being, Murray is the Vikings' best option. When the former Heisman Trophy winner returns to the lineup, KOC must build game plans that help the dynamic athlete succeed as a playmaker. Working the middle of the field is a must; Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold both did so to outstanding effect under O'Connell. Additionally, Minnesota must get the under-center offense up and running to enhance the play-action passing element. While the onus is on Murray to adapt and adjust in a prove-it year, the Vikings' offensive staff has the freedom to experiment with different approaches, with a "shut 'em down" defense that can keep the team in any game, with or without offensive support. At 6-1 heading into Monday night's game against Buffalo, Minnesota has the record of a legit title contender, but the Vikes need more production from the game's most important position. I think Murray can supply that with a clean bill of health and more time working with O'Connell.