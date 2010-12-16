Struggling Jets must throw early to get ground game going

Some might suggest that flipping the first down script is the last thing that the Jets should consider given the recent struggles of Mark Sanchez. However, it could help him regain his confidence after a pair of poor performances and nearly being benched. He has only connected on 44 percent of his passes and accounted for five turnovers (four interceptions and one lost fumble) in the past two games. Some of those miscues can be attributed to the Jets routinely finding themselves in long-yardage situations on second and third down, which allows defensive coordinators to attack with a host of exotic blitzes and coverage. Sanchez has struggled identifying open receivers in those situations, and his impatience has resulted in costly turnovers.