Strong pro day means Clausen virtually guaranteed spot in top 10

In spite of his boundless potential, Pierre-Paul has a few glaring red flags that should cause decision makers to pause before pulling the trigger on the pass-rushing phenom. He enters the league with only one year of major college football experience (Pierre-Paul spent two years at two different junior colleges before his lone season at South Florida), and didn't pick up the game until his junior season of high school. With such a scarce playing history, Pierre-Paul lacks outstanding football instincts and awareness on the field. Although he is able to rely on his superior athleticism to overcome some of his deficiencies, Pierre-Paul often appears a step late to the ball, and isn't the impact player that you would expect based on his athleticism.