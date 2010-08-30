Strong preseason by Rosenfels won't cost Jackson his No. 2 job

Tarvaris Jackson is entrenched as Minnesota's backup to quarterback Brett Favre, despite sharp play in preseason games this month by Sage Rosenfels.
Coach Brad Childress confirmed Monday that Jackson remains No. 2 and Rosenfels is still No. 3. Childress said he's seen "an evolution" and "a growth" in Jackson since the beginning of training camp.
Asked if the depth chart could change, Childress said "it would probably be hard for it to change."
The Vikings face a difficult decision about how many quarterbacks to keep with the roster cutdown looming this weekend. Rosenfels's $2.6 million salary this season is high for a third-stringer and in order to put rookie Joe Webb on the practice squad, the Vikings would have to first expose him to waivers.
Rosenfels has seen far more reps than Jackson in the preseason. Rosenfels is 30-of-47 for 392 yards with four touchdowns in the first three games, while Jackson is 10-of-18 for 58 yards without a touchdown.
