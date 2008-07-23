Stretch of NY highway named for Russert

Published: Jul 23, 2008 at 04:44 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Bush has signed a bill honoring the late NBC newsman Tim Russert by naming a stretch of highway in New York after him.

The portion of U.S. Route 20a is close to Buffalo, the hometown of Russert, the host of NBC's "Meet the Press" and its Washington bureau chief, who died of a heart attack June 13. Designated the "Timothy J. Russert Highway," the span, located in Orchard Park, runs near Ralph Wilson Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. Russert was an avid sports fan who was passionate about the Bills, his hometown football team.

