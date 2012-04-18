Strength of schedule: NFL fantasy football running backs

The NFL.com FPA ratings are based on the strength of a player's schedule using the average fantasy points their opponents allowed against the six major fantasy positions the previous season. For example, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed an average of 26.66 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2011. As a result, any runner that faces them this season is rewarded 26.66 points. Since Michael Turner faces them twice as an NFC South opponent, he receives 53.32 points. The bigger the point total, the easier the schedule. While these ratings are not the be all, end all in determining a player's stock, they can still be useful when picking between players with similar value and looking for those ever-elusive sleepers.