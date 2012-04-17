Strength of schedule: NFL fantasy football quarterbacks

Did FPA work for quarterbacks in 2011?: More than half of the 32 NFL teams saw a 2.5-point decrease or increase in FPA from 2010-2011, so the theory held water in more cases than not. The biggest change came in Houston, where the Texans allowed 8.08 fewer fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and were one of two teams (Seahawks) to allow five or fewer points to the position compared to 2010. On the flip side, the biggest increase in points allowed to signal-callers came in Green Bay, where the Packers surrendered 6.17 more points than the previous season. In all, six teams surrendered 4.92 or more points compared to 2010. A total of 56.2 percent of defenses allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks at some level.