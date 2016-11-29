Streaming defenses to stash for the fantasy playoffs

The Dolphins defense has improved by leaps and bounds since the team adopted a run-first approach with Jay Ajayi in Week 6. The team averages 2.5 sacks and nine fantasy points per game in that span, and has intercepted nine passes after only securing one in the first five games of the season. The Cardinals offense is a mess and Carson Palmer looks cooked, while the Jets will either be starting turnover machine Ryan Fitzpatrick or a quarterback ill-equipped for the NFL game (Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg). The Bills are a tough draw, but the Dolphins sacked Tyrod Taylor four times when these teams met in Miami back in Week 7. The tides could turn even more in the Dolphins' favor if the conditions get wintery and/or sloppy in Buffalo the second time around.