Stranded Giants return home two days after loss to Packers

Published: Dec 28, 2010 at 03:17 AM

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New York Giants have returned to New Jersey after being stranded in Wisconsin after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

For more on the New York Giants, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Team spokesman Pat Hanlon said Tuesday that the team arrived at Newark Liberty Airport at about 11 a.m.

The team remained in Appleton, Wis., after the 45-17 loss because their charter plane was not going to be allowed to land at Newark Liberty Airport. Much of New Jersey was buried under 2 feet of snow from Sunday's storm.

The team has one remaining regular-season game. If they lose in Washington on Sunday, their postseason hopes are over.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Marquise Brown confirms he requested trade: 'It was just something I had to think about for myself'

While the trade that sent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals was surprising to many, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it wasn't shocking for Brown, who confirmed Friday that he had requested a trade, which Baltimore granted.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Green Bay Packers select tight end Greg Dulcich in third round

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Packers grab a new tight end for Aaron Rodgers.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all go in Round 2

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. And in this projection, we get a second-round quarterback run, with Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all coming off the board.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW