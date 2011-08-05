Stormy weather disrupts Falcons' public practice

NORCROSS, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons practiced for an hour at Norcross High School before an approaching thunderstorm cut the session short Friday night.
A near-capacity crowd of 13,500 didn't get to see the 11-on-11 scrimmage between the offense and defense.
It's been the Falcons' custom the last several years to hold a scrimmage at a nearby suburban high school the week before the first preseason game. Friday's session lasted less than an hour. Nearby lightning, a sudden drop in temperature and dark skies caused coach Mike Smith to stop practice.
Smith had planned for the full-pads practice session to include opening-series drives, third-down scenarios, one-on-one pass drills, red-zone offense and a 20-play scrimmage between reserves.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press