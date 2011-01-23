Storied franchises will meet in Super Bowl XLV

How they got here: Pittsburgh (14-4) beat Baltimore and the New York Jets in the AFC playoffs. Green Bay (13-6) became the first sixth seed to make it out of the NFC, defeating Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago on the road.

Series record: The Packers lead the overall series, 18-14. The teams have never met in the postseason.

Streaks: Pittsburgh has taken the last three meetings.

Last time met:Ben Roethlisberger connected with Mike Wallace on a 19-yard touchdown as time expired to lift the Steelers past the Packers, 37-36, in one of the 2009 season's best games.