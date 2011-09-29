Stop bashing Romo: Cowboys QB can flat-out play

a. The running game is here one minute, gone the next.

b. Left tackle Doug Free is so slow he makes Brian Orakpo look supersonic.

c. You know Jason Garrett's playbook as well as third-year wideout Kevin Ogletree does.

d. Miles Austin is hurt. For awhile.

e. Center Phil Costa snaps to his own beat.

f. Romo spends more time explaining football to his teammates than he does throwing it to them.

g. Yes, that was Laurent Robinson you saw getting 30 snaps out there Monday night.

h. Felix Jones is explosive, but still misses backside lanes and cutback opportunities.

i. Dan Bailey is the fantasy stud on this team.

j. Oh yeah, Romo does have two cracked ribs.