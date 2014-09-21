Around the NFL

Still 'too early' for Raiders to fire Dennis Allen

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 03:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After a disheartening 0-2 start to the season that caused veteran Charles Woodson to declare that the Oakland Raiders "suck," questions about the future of coach Dennis Allen have already begun to swirl.

Fans shouldn't expect hasty answers to those queries.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL *GameDay First* that it would take a "Tampa Bay Buccaneers-type meltdown" to cause any sort of coaching change at this point, according to sources close to owner Mark Davis.

This offseason the Raiders owner said there are no more excuses for his staff, so we can assume Davis isn't pleased with how his team started the season.

However, the thinking goes, per Rapoport, that Davis was patient with Allen in the offseason -- bringing back the entire coaching staff -- so he will likely give the coach a chance to turn it around.

The Raiders' woes have been comprehensive to start the season. The offense is one of just two in the league to score 14 points or fewer in two games -- that includes garbage-time touchdowns. Rookie quarterback Derek Carr leads the team in rushing with 57 yards.

The defense under Allen has not been good. Since 2012, Raiders' opponents have a 101.7 passer rating, highest in the NFL, and complete 67.5 percent of their passes. This season the Raiders' D has already allowed 400 yards rushing in the first two games (one of two teams in five years to perform that feat, along with the 2013 Redskins).

Even with all the negatives, Rapoport noted that Raiders sources believe it's still "too early" to look for Allen's expulsion.

At the current pace, too early will soon become too late to save the season.

As for general manager Reggie McKenzie's role in the recent failures:

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every game in Week 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game this coming Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'taking it a little more personal' entering final season of rookie deal

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is entering a pivotal fourth season in his NFL career and not taking it lightly. According to Sanders, "As long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Oregon edge prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux will visit the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and New York Jets this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Thibodeaux recorded 19 sacks in his collegiate career.

news

Brad Holmes: D.J. Chark fit a lot of qualities Lions looking for in wide receiver

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he and his staff zeroed in on D.J. Chark ahead of free agency as a player who fits their mold.

news

Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Vikings, Buccaneers begin voluntary offseason workouts

Six NFL teams with new head coaches kick off voluntary offseason workouts Monday. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their offseason programs.

news

Gary Brown, former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach, dies at 52

Former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach Gary Brown died Sunday. He was 52 years old.

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW