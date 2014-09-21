Still 'too early' for Raiders to fire Dennis Allen

After a disheartening 0-2 start to the season that caused veteran Charles Woodson to declare that the Oakland Raiders "suck," questions about the future of coach Dennis Allen have already begun to swirl.
Fans shouldn't expect hasty answers to those queries.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL *GameDay First* that it would take a "Tampa Bay Buccaneers-type meltdown" to cause any sort of coaching change at this point, according to sources close to owner Mark Davis.
This offseason the Raiders owner said there are no more excuses for his staff, so we can assume Davis isn't pleased with how his team started the season.
However, the thinking goes, per Rapoport, that Davis was patient with Allen in the offseason -- bringing back the entire coaching staff -- so he will likely give the coach a chance to turn it around.
The Raiders' woes have been comprehensive to start the season. The offense is one of just two in the league to score 14 points or fewer in two games -- that includes garbage-time touchdowns. Rookie quarterback Derek Carr leads the team in rushing with 57 yards.
The defense under Allen has not been good. Since 2012, Raiders' opponents have a 101.7 passer rating, highest in the NFL, and complete 67.5 percent of their passes. This season the Raiders' D has already allowed 400 yards rushing in the first two games (one of two teams in five years to perform that feat, along with the 2013 Redskins).
Even with all the negatives, Rapoport noted that Raiders sources believe it's still "too early" to look for Allen's expulsion.
At the current pace, too early will soon become too late to save the season.
As for general manager Reggie McKenzie's role in the recent failures: