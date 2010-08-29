Still The Man? Tomlinson reaches a crossroads with Jets

"I would be lying to you if I said he didn't have the look like he didn't want to be The Guy," Jets running backs coach Anthony Lynn said. "He's a great competitor. When I call first team and Shonn goes in the game, (Tomlinson) does look uncomfortable. That's the competitive side. He wants to be on the field at all times. He's probably never been a backup in his life, but he's handled the situation well."