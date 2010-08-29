Still The Man? Tomlinson reaches a crossroads with Jets

LaDainian Tomlinson is a role player for the New York Jets. What role he's in depends on the point of view.
"It absolutely is a fresh start," Tomlinson, who declined to be interviewed for this story, told reporters during training camp. "It's a new team after being with one team for nine years, and I'm excited about it. I've still got a lot left in the tank."
What aging athlete deemed past his prime by everybody but himself hasn't gone to that well? Let alone a future Hall of Famer with something to prove to the franchise (Chargers) he was once the face of and a city (San Diego) where he is endeared?
Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Edgerrin James, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner... The lengthy list of Pro Bowl hangers-on is rewritten annually. Tomlinson is wielding the pen in 2010, so to speak.
In Tomlinson's case, will his career end more like Smith, the former Cowboys star and recent Hall of Fame inductee who finished his career with a whimper in Arizona? Or could he re-create himself, even for one season, like Warner did for the past three with those same Cardinals?
There's always a puncher's chance, isn't there?
Tomlinson's stellar career has veered from one coast to the other, to a team that ended his former team's playoff hopes last season, to a position behind a young stud (Shonn Greene). It's about as radical a shift as a great player could go through. Except by Tomlinson's approach, he's still the alpha dog.
"I would be lying to you if I said he didn't have the look like he didn't want to be The Guy," Jets running backs coach Anthony Lynn said. "He's a great competitor. When I call first team and Shonn goes in the game, (Tomlinson) does look uncomfortable. That's the competitive side. He wants to be on the field at all times. He's probably never been a backup in his life, but he's handled the situation well."
Tomlinson, 31, doesn't pout or brood, Lynn said, but coaches and players can see that the wheels are turning. When he gets his chance, he's going to do his thing. He's going to be L-to-the-T.
In his new role this preseason, Tomlinson has caught the ball well, run it even better and provided the Jets with another weapon to keep defenses off guard.
A rival scout said Tomlinson looks to be a great addition because he's got just enough speed and more-than-adequate quickness to hold advantages as a receiver. He's still got the toughness and the vision to be an ideal backup or even a temporary workhorse should Greene get nicked, the scout said.
"I've been through this situation when I was in Dallas with Julius Jones and Marion Barber," Lynn said. "Barber was the 'situational' back but that shared equal amount of time. I see L.T. as more than just a third-down guy. There are plays in our first- and second-down packages he'll play. There may be games he'll play more than Shonn Greene."
There will also be games, probably more times than not, when he won't. That's why L.T. couldn't work in San Diego any longer. For the past two seasons, his role decreased, as did his production. The flashes of speed and quickness were just that -- flashes. He was no longer the dominant running back that, including receptions, could be counted on for 400 touches a season.
In 2008 and 2009, Tomlinson averaged 3.8 and 3.3 yards per carry, respectively. Twice in his brilliant nine-year career with the Chargers, he averaged more than 5 yards a pop. The difference in those numbers meant he wasn't hitting on long runs anymore. So the Chargers went to the passing game and backup running back Darren Sproles for bigger chunks of yardage.
The relationship between the Chargers grew strained, with each side realizing it was time to part ways. San Diego let Tomlinson go this offseason and traded up to the 12th spot in the first round to draft his replacement, Ryan Mathews, who's already drawn rave reviews.
Chargers coach Norv Turner admitted Tomlinson's tenure had run its course in San Diego and said L.T. landed in the right spot.
"Guys go through different stages of their careers, and I know that he's as great of a competitor as there is," Turner said. "I think he feels good about the situation that he's in. There are so many things that can happen as the season unfolds. He may end up being the lead guy. He's going to make the best out of the situation, whatever it is."
Chargers running backs coach Ollie Wilson, who has been with Tomlinson for years and has tremendous respect for him, said Tomlinson will never accept being a backup. He might accept the Jets' decision to have him come off the sideline to replace Greene, but when he looks in the mirror every morning and before he goes to bed at night, he won't see anything but a starting tailback.
One of the best ever.
"In my own opinion, L.T. will always try to be The Guy," Wilson said. "It's how he's made up. He'll work at it and work at it. He won't ever try to embarrass Shonn Greene. That's not who he is, but he will compete with him. He will compete with whoever is there until he gives it up.
"For the Jets, that's a good thing. If I'm the Jets, I'm feeling good about that. That is going to make Shonn Greene better. If Greene lets up, L.T. is going to push to get by him."
That's exactly what's happening now. Even though there is no running back competition, Tomlinson has been relentless in letting everyone know that he's ready. For Greene, entering just his second year, he's found himself in a unique situation. Last season at this time he was taking cues from the established veteran, Thomas Jones.
Jones wore down as the season progressed, and Greene stepped to the forefront in New York's heavy-dosage running attack. He averaged 5 yards per carry (108 carries for 540 yards) and got stronger as the season advanced. Now, he's got the proud L.T. in his rear-view mirror trying to make a last stand.
"Shonn's attitude has been great," Lynn said. "He's welcomed L.T. He's welcomed the competition. If it's done anything, it's pushed Shonn. Shonn works just as hard. It's a positive, competitive environment. (Greene) is a young kid, and we expect him to be here for awhile and we will work around him.
"But whoever is hot is going to tote the rock. It's not one of those deals where one guy is going to come out the game just because. Whoever produces is going to touch the rock. I'll let them decide that."