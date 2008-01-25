Still no sign of Brady before or during practice

Published: Jan 25, 2008 at 06:27 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- For the second consecutive day, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't in the locker room or at practice when reporters and cameramen were allowed inside Friday.

During the 45-minute period in the locker room, several cameramen lingered near his locker, but he didn't show up. Nor was he there for the first 15 minutes of practice that the media were allowed to watch.

Asked if he could say whether Brady would practice Friday, New England coach Bill Belichick said, "Not now. We'll see."

Brady was photographed in New York on Monday wearing a protective boot on his right foot. He took it off later in the day and hasn't been photographed wearing it since. He reportedly has a minor high ankle sprain that isn't expected to keep him out of the Super Bowl against the New York Giants on Feb. 3.

Brady wasn't seen during the first 15 minutes of Thursday's workout to which media were admitted, nor in the locker room.

As Belichick was asked Friday to compare the current trip to the Super Bowl to the other three the team has played in, vice president of media relations Stacey James said, "Final question."

One reporter tried to squeeze in another, asking if Belichick could say what Brady did or didn't do on Thursday, the Patriots' first day of practice after a three-day break.

"Was that the last question?" Belichick said with a smile, turning toward James.

"That was the last question," James replied.

With that, Belichick walked from the podium and out of the room.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, DT Mike Purcell downplay sideline exchange during loss to Panthers

Broncos DT Mike Purcell was seen yelling at QB Russell Wilson on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, highlighting another disappointing chapter to what has been a lost season in Denver.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White's performance in win over Bears: 'He made the easy look easy'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White put on a clinic in a 31-10 win over the Bears. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards, three touchdowns and a 149.3 passer rating, making a declarative statement that he should continue as the signal caller.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action.

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE