Still healing: Steelers' Sanders out for at least two weeks

Published: Aug 02, 2011 at 04:42 AM

LATROBE, Pa. -- Pittsburgh wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is out at for at least two weeks following surgery on his left foot.

The second-year wideout underwent the procedure Monday. He wore a walking boot and walked on crutches during practice Tuesday.

Sanders broke his right foot in the team's loss to Green Bay in the Super Bowl then had surgery on his left foot in the spring. He arrived at camp last week ready to go before experiencing discomfort in his left foot. Sanders says Monday's procedure was done to help speed up the healing process.

Sanders caught 28 passes a year ago and was penciled in as the team's third wide receiver behind Hines Ward and Mike Wallace. Antonio Brown and Limas Sweed will fill in while Sanders recuperates.

